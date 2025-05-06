Tuesday, May 6, 2025
The Old Highland Bakery in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward dates back to the 1930s. Today, the development features 51,000 square feet of retail and office space.
Patterson Arranges Refinancing for Adaptive Reuse of Old Highland Bakery in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has arranged the refinancing for Old Highland Bakery, a two-building adaptive reuse project in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward district. Ameris Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing to the borrowers, Vantage Realty Partners and Braden Fellman Group.

Originally constructed in 1930, the all-brick structure was recently renovated to prepare the space for incoming tenants. The 51,000-square-foot property includes redeveloped office and retail space that houses 14 tenants, including Communidad Taqueria and BodyRok.

Vantage and Braden Fellman preserved historical features at Old Highland Bakery, including the property’s original wood, metal beams and skylight windows.

