Patterson Real Estate Arranges Construction Financing for Phase II of Lee + White Project in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Mixed-Use, Southeast

ATLANTA — Patterson Real Estate Advisors has arranged construction financing for Phase II of Lee + White, a 423,000-square-foot mixed-use development along the Atlanta BeltLine. MetLife Investment Management provided the financing. The borrower and developer, a partnership between Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners, will use the undisclosed financing to build office space, a food hall, retail outlets and a multifamily community. The co-developers expect the project to cost $85 million to build.

A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Existing tenants at Lee + White include Wild Haven Beer, Monday Night Brewing ASW Distillery, Honeysuckle Gelato and HopCity.

The developers acquired the former industrial property in fall 2019.