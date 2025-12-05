Friday, December 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
industrial-portfolio-south-carolina
The six-property industrial portfolio in Charleston and Beaufort, S.C., totals 400,000 square feet and is currently 99 percent occupied.
IndustrialLoansSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Patterson Real Estate Arranges Recapitalization of 400,000 SF Warehouse Portfolio in Coastal South Carolina

by Abby Cox

CHARLESTON AND BEAUFORT, S.C. — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has arranged the recapitalization of a 400,000-square-foot, six-property warehouse portfolio located in coastal South Carolina. The portfolio includes five properties in Charleston and one in Beaufort that were acquired by the borrower, RCB Development, between 2017 and 2023.

In March, RCB Development recapitalized the portfolio’s equity with SilverCap Partners and completed the refinancing in November with a new senior loan provided by Ameris Bank. Patterson served as capital advisor to RCB for both transactions.

All properties in the portfolio have undergone significant capital improvements, such as addressing deferred maintenance, upgrading landscaping, signage and building exteriors, as well as property-specific renovations. The portfolio was 99 percent leased at the time of the financing.

You may also like

Speed Bay Enters Phoenix Market with $43.7M Acquisition...

CBRE Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Bespoke Holdings Co. Sells 67,508 SF Industrial Outdoor...

CFG Provides $253.2M Bridge Loan for Skilled Nursing...

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Deliver 178-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $10.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial...

GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts Farmers Market at...

Atlantic Cos. Inks Three Leases at 1075 Big...

Reliable HealthCare Logistics Signs 48,600 SF Industrial Lease...