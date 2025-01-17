Patterson Secures Acquisition Financing for 181,100 SF Industrial Portfolio in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount on behalf of Albany Road Real Estate Partners for Capital Circle Commerce Park, a six-building industrial portfolio totaling 181,100 square feet in Tallahassee. Ameris Bank is providing the acquisition loan.

The portfolio, which was 99 percent leased at the time of sale, is situated less than 10 miles from the Tallahassee International Airport and includes IOS parking for current tenants as well as any future third-party parking needs.