Patterson Secures JV Equity, Debt Financing for 535,000 SF Industrial Project in Orangeburg, South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has secured joint venture equity via Pacolet Milliken to develop the first phase of Shamrock Commerce Center, an industrial park in Orangeburg that will ultimately span 2 million square feet across 200 acres. Patterson also secured separate debt financing via United Community Bank, which provided a senior construction loan. The equity and debt financing amounts were not disclosed.

Appian Investments/NAI Earle Furman plans to break ground soon on Building A, which will be an approximately 535,000-square-foot industrial facility. Building A will sit on approximately 50 acres at the interchange of Interstate 26 and US Highway 301, about 76.4 miles from the Port of Charleston. Slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2022, the property will be a cross-dock facility with 36-foot clear heights.