Thursday, June 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bellyard is a 161-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel that anchors The Interlock mixed-use development in Atlanta's West Midtown neighborhood.
GeorgiaHospitalityLoansMixed-UseSoutheast

Patterson Secures Refinancing for 161-Room Bellyard Hotel in West Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has secured the refinancing for Bellyard, a 161-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel located in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Delivered in 2021, the hotel serves as an anchor for The Interlock, a $450 million mixed-use-development by SJC Ventures that was sold to Armada Hoffler in 2023.

Patterson arranged the loan through Connecticut-based LoanCore Capital on behalf of the borrower, Bellyard Partners LLC, the hotel’s ownership entity comprising West 14th Hospitality LLC and Atlantic American Partners.

You may also like

Wells Fargo Provides $150M Agency Refinancing for Skyline...

Trent Development Group Opens 228-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $40M Acquisition Financing for...

Coinbase Leases 58,600 SF at 110 East Office...

Choice Hotels, HighSide Debut Four Everhome Suites Hotels...

BMO Healthcare Provides $41M Acquisition Loan for Seniors...

Competition for Labor, Land Is Reshaping the I-85...

Amazon to Develop $10B Data Center Campus in...

CP Group Purchases 2.2 MSF Piedmont Center Office...