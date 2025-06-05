Patterson Secures Refinancing for 161-Room Bellyard Hotel in West Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has secured the refinancing for Bellyard, a 161-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel located in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Delivered in 2021, the hotel serves as an anchor for The Interlock, a $450 million mixed-use-development by SJC Ventures that was sold to Armada Hoffler in 2023.

Patterson arranged the loan through Connecticut-based LoanCore Capital on behalf of the borrower, Bellyard Partners LLC, the hotel’s ownership entity comprising West 14th Hospitality LLC and Atlantic American Partners.