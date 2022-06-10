REBusinessOnline

Patterson Secures Refinancing for 88,000 SF Charleston Tech Center Office Property

Posted on by in Loans, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

Built in 2021, Charleston Tech Center is an 88,000-square-foot office building in Charleston's Upper Peninsula.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has arranged the refinancing of Charleston Tech Center, an 88,000-square-foot office building in Charleston. MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management arm of MetLife Inc., provided the undisclosed amount of financing. The borrowers, Iron Bridge Capital and Hunt Cos., delivered the six-story building in 2021. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of financing to tenants including Charleston Digital Corridor, a city-backed technology incubator that occupies the full second floor (17,000 square feet); Conrex, a single-family rental platform owned by Brookfield (15,000 square feet); and Insight Global, a tech staffing firm (7,000 square feet). Charleston Tech Center is located in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula adjacent to the city’s historic district and near I-26 and US Highway 17. In addition to modern offices, Charleston Tech Center includes ground-level retail space, rooftop amenity space, conference spaces, bike racks and showers.

