Pattillo Breaks Ground on 262,880 SF Industrial Facility in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Pattillo Industrial Real Estate has broken ground on Greenbrier Commerce Center, a new 262,880-square-foot industrial development in Huntsville. The Atlanta-based development firm plans to deliver the facility in August 2027. Tripp Alexander, Joe Azar and Miller Conaway of Colliers will lead leasing and marketing efforts for the development.

Situated near the Port of Huntsville, Greenbrier Commerce Center will be able to accommodate single or multiple users, with spaces ranging in size from 50,000 to 262,880 square feet. Upon completion, the facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 46 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 156 car parking spaces and 65 off-dock trailer spaces, along with ESFR fire protection, clerestory windows and concrete tilt-panel construction.

The development will also provide an adjacent build-to-suit site of up to 254,200 square feet. Planned to be pad-ready in 2027 as part of the initial development, the site will offer users the flexibility to accommodate future expansion or pursue a facility tailored to their specific operational requirements.