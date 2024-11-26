Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Knox-Street-Dallas
The boutique office tower at the Knox Street development will rise seven stories above two floors of retail and restaurant space, with a pedestrian-friendly retail paseo connecting Knox Street to a nearby park and the Katy Trail.
Paul Hastings LLP Preleases 37,000 SF of Office Space at Knox Street Development in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Global law firm Paul Hastings LLP has preleased 37,000 square feet of office space at a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development that is under construction in the Knox Street area of Dallas. The development’s 150,000 square feet of office space is now fully preleased ahead of its 2026 completion date, with ISN Software Corp. committed as the anchor tenant. Clay Hammerstein, Harlan Davis, Ken Rapp, Morgan Griffith and Phil Pucket of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Trey Smith, Alexandra Cullins and Ben Davis, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, a joint venture that includes Trammell Crow Co. and MSD Partners.

