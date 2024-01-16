Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Paul Taylor Dance Signs 31,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Paul Taylor Dance Co. has signed a 31,000-square-foot office lease at 307 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The company will relocate and expand from a 13,000-square-foot space at 551 Grand St. to the entire ninth and 10th floors of the 21-story building in early 2025. Jeffrey Rosenblatt of Lincoln Property Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan, Matthew Coudert and Alexander Bermingham represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, on an internal basis.

You may also like

Chalo India to Open 10,000 SF Grocery Store,...

Innova Solutions Acquires 186,846 SF Office Building in...

X-Golf to Open 13,414 SF Entertainment Venue in...

Mesa West Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Central...

SCALE Lending Funds $46M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development...

JLL Negotiates $16.1M Sale of Grocery Store in...

ERG Commercial Arranges $7.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

Associated Bank Arranges $145.2M in Construction Financing for...