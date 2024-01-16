Paul Taylor Dance Signs 31,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The Paul Taylor Dance Co. has signed a 31,000-square-foot office lease at 307 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The company will relocate and expand from a 13,000-square-foot space at 551 Grand St. to the entire ninth and 10th floors of the 21-story building in early 2025. Jeffrey Rosenblatt of Lincoln Property Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan, Matthew Coudert and Alexander Bermingham represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, on an internal basis.