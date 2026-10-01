PAULS Returns to Denver Tech Center, Acquires 335,908 SF Office Tower

DENVER — PAULS has purchased Regency Plaza, a 15-story office tower located at 4643 S. Ulster St. in Denver Tech Center, from Granite Properties for an undisclosed price. The acquisition marks a return of ownership for Regency Plaza, which was previously owned by PAULS.

Originally built in 1985 and repositioned in 2020, Regency Plaza offers 335,908 square feet of office space that is 83 percent leased, with more than 176,000 square feet of new leases executed since early 2024. The asset features a renovated lobby, an outdoor plaza, a fitness center, training facility and an onsite restaurant/market.

Tim Richey and Jack Richey of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bank, provided acquisition financing with a fixed-rate loan. Colliers will continue to handle leasing for the property.