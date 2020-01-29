PaulsCorp Buys 464-Unit Morgan Apartments Near Fort Worth

The Morgan in metro Fort Worth totals 464 units.

BEDFORD, TEXAS — Denver-based investment firm PaulsCorp LLC has purchased The Morgan, a 464-unit multifamily community in Bedford, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. The seller, a partnership between Transwestern Investment Group and S2 Capital LLC, acquired the property in 2018 and upgraded roughly half the units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. The partnership also upgraded the clubhouse, leasing office and fitness center. The Morgan was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale.