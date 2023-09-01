PAZ Management Begins Leasing 39-Unit Multifamily Project in Poughkeepsie, New York

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Locally based developer PAZ Management has begun leasing The Flats at Raymond, a 39-unit multifamily project located north of New York City in Poughkeepsie. The property features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 706 to 1,098 square feet. The Flats at Raymond is one of two complexes that comprise the first phase of a larger development known as The Arlington of Poughkeepsie. The second property, a 24-unit adaptive reuse project known as Lofts at The School, began welcoming residents earlier this year and is now 90 percent occupied. Rents at The Flats at Raymond start at $1,975 per month.