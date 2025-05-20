Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Zaterra-Apts-Chandler-AZ
Located in Chandler, Ariz., Zaterra features 392 apartments, two swimming pools, a creative suite with a large conference room and individual workspaces and a 24-hour fitness center and yoga lawn.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

PB Bell, PCCP Sell Zaterra Multifamily Property in Chandler, Arizona for $137.5M

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — PB Bell and PCCP have completed the sale of Zaterra, an apartment community in Chandler, to an undisclosed buyer for $137.5 million, or $350,765 per unit. Completed in 2023 on 22 acres, Zaterra features 392 apartments with walk-up layouts and garages spread across a two- and three-story garden-style property. Community amenities include two swimming pools with sundecks, a creative suite with a large conference room and individual workspaces, a 24-hour fitness center and yoga lawn. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the sellers and procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Live Oak Bank Provides $25M Bridge Loan for...

Mid-Pen Opens First Phase of Midway Village Affordable...

Stream Realty Partners Secures Entitlements for 100,000 SF...

Providence Property Group Buys Tropicana Apartments in Tucson,...

ACRES Provides $72.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Tenant Retail...

Gateway Jax to Break Ground on Multifamily Building...

RangeWater, NASH Open 303-Unit Camino at BuHi Apartments...

Student Quarters Acquires 232-Bed Student Housing Property Near...