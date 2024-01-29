Monday, January 29, 2024
This rendering shows plans for one of the bar areas. (Rendering courtesy of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment)
PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse to Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment have unveiled plans to open a PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse at Easton Town Center in Columbus. Set to open early this year, the bar marks the 15th location for the brand nationwide and the first in Ohio. The Easton Town Center location will total 8,400 square feet with a media wall for viewing all major sporting events, multiple bars, private VIP booths, an outdoor patio, stage and mechanical bull. Easton Town Center, a shopping destination with more than 250 stores, restaurants and entertainment venues, is located within the larger Easton mixed-use development. Steiner + Associates manages and leases Easton Town Center.

