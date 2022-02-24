REBusinessOnline

PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse to Open at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Leasing Activity, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

PBR x Lockhart

PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse will take up 8,121 square feet of space.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse is opening this year at Bridge Street Town Center, a mixed-use development in Huntsville. The dining concept is a partnership between the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Cowboy Bar, Lockhart Smokehouse and Live! Concepts. Bayer Properties is the developer for the Bridge Street Town Center.

PBR Cowboy Bar’s Country-Western experience will be joined with Lockhart Smokehouse’s Texas barbecue in the dining concept. The location at Bridge Street Town Center will be Lockhart Smokehouse’s first location outside of Texas. PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse will take up 8,121 square feet of space.

Bridge Street Town Centre features over 50 tenants including Apple, Athleta, H&M and Sephora. The development recently added The Cheesecake Factory and soon will open Main Event. The property is also home to more than 207,000 square feet of Class A office space that is fully leased, as well as a 232-room Westin hotel, 150-room Element by Westin hotel, 244-unit Seleno apartment complex and a 131-room Hyatt Place Hotel.

