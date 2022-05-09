REBusinessOnline

PC5 Properties Acquires 82-Acre Business Park in Anna, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — PC5 Properties, a holding company of HOLT CAT, an authorized dealer of products by construction machinery manufacturer Caterpillar, has acquired Anna Business Park. The 82-acre industrial development is located about 60 miles north of Dallas. Located at the northeast corner of the Collin County Outer Loop and State Highway 5, the site can support more than 3 million square feet of industrial development. The Anna Economic Development Corp. and the Anna Community Development Corp. sold the property for an undisclosed price.

