403-N-Levee-Rd-Pullayup-WA
The 80,150-square-foot manufacturing and logistics facility is located at 403 N. Levee Road in Pullayup, Wash.
PCBP Properties Buys 80,150 SF Industrial Property in Puyallup, Washington for $12.5M

by Amy Works

PUYALLUP, WASH. — PCBP Properties Inc. has acquired an industrial property located at 403 N. Levee Road in Pullayup for $12.5 million. Brett Hartzell, Paige Morgan and Andrew Stark of CBRE National Partners West represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

The 80,150-square-foot last-mile manufacturing and logistics facility is located 15 minutes from the Port of Tacoma, Washington, and 35 minutes from downtown Seattle.

The property has undergone recent renovations, including roof repairs, exterior painting, asphalt, landscaping and updates to the office space with new carpet and paint. The property is fully insulated and features 21 trailer stalls, eight dock-high and three grade-level doors.

