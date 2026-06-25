Thursday, June 25, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

PCC Acquires 252-Unit Multifamily Complex in San Antonio, Plans Capital Improvements

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Metro Denver-based investment firm Platte Canyon Capital (PCC) has acquired Northwood Apartments, a 252-unit multifamily complex located northeast of San Antonio in New Braunfels. Northwood Apartments was built in phases between 1998 and 2017 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. PCC plans to update and renovate amenity spaces, including the pool, fitness center, parking areas and clubhouse, as well as building exteriors. The property was 70 percent occupied at time of sale. The undisclosed seller was the property’s original developer.

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