PCCP Acquires 386,724 SF Distribution Center in Rogers, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

ROGERS, MINN. — PCCP and its joint venture partners have acquired Diamond Lake Road Distribution Center in Rogers, about 25 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The purchase price was not disclosed. The 386,724-square-foot distribution center is located at 19850 S. Diamond Lake Road. The facility was developed in 2001 as a build-to-suit for Archway Marketing Services. This month, the building became vacant for the first time in 20 years. Judd Welliver, Sonja Dusil, Ryan Watts, Bentley Smith and Tom Holtz of CBRE represented the seller, STAG Industrial.