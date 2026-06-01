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The-Hawthorne-Riverside-CA
The Hawthorne in Riverside, Calif., features 184 apartments, a pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse with entertainment areas.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy 184-Unit Multifamily Community in Riverside, California

by Amy Works

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — A joint venture between PCCP Multifamily and Alliance Residential Co. has purchased The Hawthorne, an apartment property located at 9170 Indiana Ave. in Riverside, for $65.3 million. Details of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 6.7 acres, The Hawthorne consists of 16 two- and three-story residential buildings and a single-story amenities building. Delivered in 2023, the property features 184 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, averaging 873 square feet. Units offer quartz countertops, kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances with gas ranges, in-unit washers/dryers, vinyl plank flooring and private patios or balconies.

Community amenities include a pool and spa with cabanas, multiple landscaped courtyards with barbecues and fire pits, a clubhouse with entertainment areas and a fitness center. Additionally, the property features 330 parking spaces, including 183 private garages.

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