PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy 184-Unit Multifamily Community in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — A joint venture between PCCP Multifamily and Alliance Residential Co. has purchased The Hawthorne, an apartment property located at 9170 Indiana Ave. in Riverside, for $65.3 million. Details of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 6.7 acres, The Hawthorne consists of 16 two- and three-story residential buildings and a single-story amenities building. Delivered in 2023, the property features 184 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, averaging 873 square feet. Units offer quartz countertops, kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances with gas ranges, in-unit washers/dryers, vinyl plank flooring and private patios or balconies.

Community amenities include a pool and spa with cabanas, multiple landscaped courtyards with barbecues and fire pits, a clubhouse with entertainment areas and a fitness center. Additionally, the property features 330 parking spaces, including 183 private garages.