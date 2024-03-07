PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy Prado Apartment Community in Santa Clara, California for $125M

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — PCCP and Alliance Residential have acquired Prado, a mid-rise multifamily property at 3560 Rambla Place in Santa Clara, for $125 million, or $498,000 per unit. Built by SummerHill Homes and delivered in April 2021, Prado features 251 apartments on an infill site in Silicon Valley.

The seven-story building features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units offering stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, gas ranges, walk-in closets and private outdoor patios. Onsite amenities include an oversized pool and spa, a two-story fitness center, indoor and outdoor resident lounges, a remote-work business center and outdoor barbecues.

Prado is situated within the 27-acre Nuevo master-planned community that SummerHill designed, which includes high-end rental and for-sale residential product with shared amenity offerings.