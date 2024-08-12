PCCP, Bluewater Property to Develop 205,445 SF Industrial Project in Mendon, Massachusetts

MENDON, MASS. — A joint venture between Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC and regional developer Bluewater Property Group will develop a 205,445-square-foot industrial project in Mendon, about 45 miles southwest of Boston. The site at 23 Cape Road spans 21.3 acres, and the building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 34 dock doors, 135-foot truck court depths, 206 car parking spaces and 20 excess trailer parking spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month and to be complete by summer 2025.