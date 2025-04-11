Friday, April 11, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

PCCP, Capital Partners Acquire 382,635 SF Industrial Building in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Capital Partners has acquired 9001 Wyoming, a 382,635-square-foot industrial building in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. Built in 2000 and situated on a 24.8-acre site, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 229 car parking spaces and 115 trailer parking spaces. Amazon fully occupies the facility. The transaction marks PCCP’s sixth joint venture with Capital Partners, a local owner and operator of more than 14 million square feet of industrial product. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

