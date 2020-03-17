REBusinessOnline

PCCP, Capital Partners Acquire Five-Property Industrial Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The portfolio spans 557,887 square feet.

MINNEAPOLIS — PCCP, in a joint venture with Capital Partners, has acquired a five-property industrial portfolio in metro Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The light industrial portfolio spans 557,887 square feet and is currently 87 percent leased. The seller, Scannell Properties, developed three of the buildings within the last year. The specific locations of the properties were not disclosed, but they are situated in three different submarkets within the metro area.

