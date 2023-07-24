PCCP, Capital Partners Acquire Six-Building Industrial Portfolio in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A joint venture between PCCP and Capital Partners has acquired a six-building light industrial portfolio totaling 690,742 square feet in Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The properties, built between 2001 and 2014, are 91 percent leased to 15 tenants with an average size of 38,400 square feet and a weighted average lease term of 6.3 years. The portfolio was previously under institutional ownership. Peter Mork and Jason Simek, managing partners of Capital Partners, helped design, develop and lease the portfolio throughout the early 2000s when they previously worked for CBRE.