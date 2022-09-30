PCCP, Distribution Realty Group to Build 815,530 SF Industrial Park in Metro Nashville
SPRING HILL, TENN. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Distribution Realty Group plans to develop Beechcroft Industrial Park, an 815,530-square-foot industrial project located at 825-845 Beechcroft Road in Spring Hill, about 38 miles south of Nashville. The three-building speculative project will be situated on a 63-acre site adjacent to the largest General Motors manufacturing facility in North America. The joint venture expects to break ground in October and deliver Beechcroft Industrial Park in November 2023.
