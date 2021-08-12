PCCP, Doran to Develop 350-Unit Apartment Project in Minnetonka, Minnesota

The project will be located at 5959 Shady Oak Road.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — A joint venture between PCCP and Doran Cos. has unveiled plans to develop a 350-unit apartment project at 5959 Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka, a suburb of the Twin Cities. The developer is scheduled to break ground on the project within the next month and the first units are expected to be ready for occupancy in spring 2023. Of the 350 units, 57 percent will be one-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a dog park, community garden, clubhouse, outdoor patio, pool and garage parking. The project will be situated adjacent to Opus Park.