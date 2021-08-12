REBusinessOnline

PCCP, Doran to Develop 350-Unit Apartment Project in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The project will be located at 5959 Shady Oak Road.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — A joint venture between PCCP and Doran Cos. has unveiled plans to develop a 350-unit apartment project at 5959 Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka, a suburb of the Twin Cities. The developer is scheduled to break ground on the project within the next month and the first units are expected to be ready for occupancy in spring 2023. Of the 350 units, 57 percent will be one-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a dog park, community garden, clubhouse, outdoor patio, pool and garage parking. The project will be situated adjacent to Opus Park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews