Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The third phase will include a 197,964-square-foot building that is slated for completion in 2026.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

PCCP, Endeavor Begin Third Phase of Development at Arbor Lakes Business Park in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Endeavor Development has begun the third phase of development at Arbor Lakes Business Park in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove. The partnership has developed two prior phases totaling four buildings and 849,138 square feet. The third phase encompasses a 197,964-square-foot industrial project on 12.5 acres. Completion is slated for 2026. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 3,000 amps of power, 18 dock doors, two grade-level doors and a 120-foot truck court. Arbor Lakes Business Park is located at the intersection of I-94 and I-694.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $41.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

MG Developer Obtains $105M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Pinnacle Opens 215-Unit Affordable Housing Community in South...

ATLAS Capital Sells Infill Parcel to City of...

Doosan Bobcat North America Leases 139,449 SF Distribution...

Voit Real Estate Services Brokers $13.2M Sale of...

Colliers Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Panattoni Breaks Ground on 430,141 SF Lincolnshire Industrial...

$31M Sandhills Global Youth Complex Opens in Lincoln,...