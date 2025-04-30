PCCP, Endeavor Begin Third Phase of Development at Arbor Lakes Business Park in Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Endeavor Development has begun the third phase of development at Arbor Lakes Business Park in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove. The partnership has developed two prior phases totaling four buildings and 849,138 square feet. The third phase encompasses a 197,964-square-foot industrial project on 12.5 acres. Completion is slated for 2026. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 3,000 amps of power, 18 dock doors, two grade-level doors and a 120-foot truck court. Arbor Lakes Business Park is located at the intersection of I-94 and I-694.