Phase II includes two buildings totaling 406,000 square feet.
PCCP, Endeavor Development to Build Next Phase of Arbor Lakes Business Park in Maple Grove, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — A joint venture between PCCP and Endeavor Development has begun Phase II of Arbor Lakes Business Park in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. This second phase includes two buildings totaling 406,000 square feet. The buildings will each feature a clear height of 32 feet along with dock doors, drive-in doors, ample car parking and a shared 180-foot truck court. RJ Ryan is the general contractor. First National Bank of Omaha provided the construction loan. Phase I, which encompasses two buildings totaling 443,097 square feet, is slated for completion soon.

