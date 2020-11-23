REBusinessOnline

PCCP, F&B Capital Acquires 340-Unit District at Chandler Multifamily Complex in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — A joint venture between PCCP and Austin, Texas-based F&B Capital has purchased District at Chandler, an apartment community located at 2222 W. Frye Road in Chandler. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The elevator-served multifamily property features 340 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, a resort-style pool, clubhouse with a co-working area, an outdoor pavilion with a barbecue grill, fitness center with spin studio, dog park, bike storage, game room and various concierge services.

