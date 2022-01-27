REBusinessOnline

PCCP, Fore Property to Develop 410-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Alibi at Lake Lilly

Situated on 16.7 acres, The Alibi at Lake Lilly will feature five four-story buildings and seven carriage and townhome buildings with 722 parking spaces.

OCOEE, FLA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Fore Property Co. will develop The Alibi at Lake Lilly, a 410-unit apartment community in Ocoee. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.

Situated on 16.7 acres, The Alibi at Lake Lilly will feature five four-story buildings and seven carriage and townhome buildings with 722 parking spaces. The LEED Silver-designed, garden-style community will offer 24 studios, 156 one-bedroom units, 186 two-bedroom units and 44 three-bedroom units. Interiors will include granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood style flooring, spa-inspired bathrooms with semi-frameless showers, in-unit washer and dryers and a smart home package. Community amenities will feature a 13,500-square-foot clubhouse with a sports bar area and game area, pool, outdoor lounge area with grills and firepits, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park and walking trails.

Located at 2802 Old Winter Garden Road, the property is situated adjacent to the Florida Turnpike. The property is also 3.6 miles from downtown Orlando, eight miles from Orlando Health Central Hospital and 13.3 miles from Winter Garden Village, a shopping mall with tenants such as Best Buy, Chick-fil-A and LongHorn Steakhouse.

