PCCP Funds $48.4M Refinancing Loan for Two-Building Office Campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter Area

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — PCCP LLC has provided a $48.4 million refinancing loan for Sterling Pointe, a two-building, 348,399-square-foot office campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The seven- and eight-story buildings were 42 percent leased at the time of financing. The borrower, The Simpson Organization, will use the funds to lease-up the property. The buildings were originally built in 1980 and the owner implemented a $2 million renovation in 2018 to upgrade the lobby and common areas, along with amenity improvements including the café, outdoor courtyard space and a fitness center. Sterling Pointe is situated at 303 Perimeter Center N., 16 miles north of downtown Atlanta.