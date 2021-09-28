PCCP Funds $70.7M Acquisition Loan for Houston Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Millennium High Street in Houston totals 340 units. The property was built in 2013.

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has funded a $70.7 million acquisition loan for Millennium High Street, a 340-unit apartment community in the River Oaks area of Houston. Built in 2013, the property consists of four residential buildings, a parking garage and 26,304 square feet of retail space on a 6.3-acre site. The unit mix comprises 229 one-bedroom residences, 91 two-bedroom apartments and 20 three-bedroom units with an average size of 901 square feet. Units feature stainless steel appliances, contemporary countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and a rooftop lounge. The borrower was Miami-based Galium Capital. The seller was a partnership between The Dinerstein Cos. and Coventry Real Estate Advisors that also developed the property. Millennium High Street was 93 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.