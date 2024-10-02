PCCP, Guardian Real Estate Purchase 16-Story High-Rise Apartment Complex in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — A joint venture between PCCP and Guardian Real Estate Services has acquired The Louisa, a 16-story multifamily property at 123 NW 12th Ave. in Portland’s Pearl District. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2005, The Louisa offers 242 apartments, 29,295 square feet of ground-floor retail space and shared ownership of the Brewery Blocks parking garages. The property features townhomes, studio units and one- and two-bedroom apartments with central air conditioning, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers, luxury plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, a portion of the apartments feature balconies.

Community amenities include resident lounges, a community room, garden terrace with eco roofs, barbecues and a fire pit. The ground-floor retail space is accompanied by West Elm, Williams-Sonoma, Frame Central, lululemon athletica and The Cookie Dough Café.