Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Louisa-Apts-Portland-OR
Situated in Portland’s Pearl District, The Louisa offers 242 apartments and 29,295 square feet of ground-floor retail space, occupied by West Elm, Williams-Sonoma, Frame Central, Lululemon and The Cookie Dough Café.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

PCCP, Guardian Real Estate Purchase 16-Story High-Rise Apartment Complex in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — A joint venture between PCCP and Guardian Real Estate Services has acquired The Louisa, a 16-story multifamily property at 123 NW 12th Ave. in Portland’s Pearl District. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2005, The Louisa offers 242 apartments, 29,295 square feet of ground-floor retail space and shared ownership of the Brewery Blocks parking garages. The property features townhomes, studio units and one- and two-bedroom apartments with central air conditioning, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers, luxury plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, a portion of the apartments feature balconies.

Community amenities include resident lounges, a community room, garden terrace with eco roofs, barbecues and a fire pit. The ground-floor retail space is accompanied by West Elm, Williams-Sonoma, Frame Central, lululemon athletica and The Cookie Dough Café.

You may also like

Chartwell Buys Trader Joe’s-Anchored Shopping Center in Hermosa...

Northmarq Secures $18M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in...

Laramar Group Acquires 135-Unit Southglenn Place in Centennial,...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers $2.4M Sale of...

Sterling Organization Acquires Three-Property Shopping Center Portfolio for...

Shorenstein Acquires 388,000 SF Office Building in North...

OHT Partners Begins 299-Unit Multifamily Conversion Project Near...

Fullerton Properties Sells 107,529 SF Office Building in...

WNPM Opens 406-Unit Link OC Apartments in Anaheim,...