PCCP, Kaufman Buy Leasehold Interest in 81,283 SF Office Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC and locally based owner-operator The Kaufman Organization has purchased the leasehold interest in 135 West 29th Street, an 81,283-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 12-story building was originally constructed in 1911 and is currently 63 percent leased to 28 tenants. The joint venture plans to implement a capital improvement program that will upgrade the lobby, façade, elevator systems and common areas.