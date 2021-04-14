PCCP, Lincoln Equities Acquire 260,855 SF Industrial Portfolio in Valley Cottage, New York

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. — A joint venture between Los Angeles-based investment firm PCCP LLC and New Jersey-based Lincoln Equities Group has acquired a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling 260,855 square feet in Valley Cottage, located north of New York City. The sale included a 23-acre neighboring parcel for future development. The properties were built between 2001 and 2007 and were fully leased to 21 tenants at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.