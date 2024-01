JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Midwest Industrial Funds is underway on the development of a 337,000-square-foot speculative industrial building within Westlake Industrial Park in Jacksonville. Situated on 33 acres on Pritchard Road, the property will feature 36-foot clear heights, a 190-foot truck court, 72 dock-high doors, 245 car parking spaces and 97 trailer parking spots. Construction has begun on the project, and completion is scheduled for this December.