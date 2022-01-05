REBusinessOnline

PCCP, Milam to Develop 560,500 SF Spec Industrial Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC and San Antonio-based Milam Real Estate Capital will develop a 560,500-square-foot speculative industrial project in San Antonio. The site is located near the Interstate 10-Loop 410 interchange within the 340-acre Rosillo Creek Industrial Park on the city’s northeast side. Cavender Hill has been tapped to lease the development. A construction timeline was not released.

