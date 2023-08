YORK, PA. — A partnership between Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC and MRP Industrial has broken ground on Expressway Commerce Center, a 674,000-square-foot speculative project that will be located west of Philadelphia in York. The development will consist of a 271,000 and 403,000-square-foot building, both of which will have rear-load configurations, 36-foot clear heights and combined parking for 563 cars and 175 trailers. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2024 completion.