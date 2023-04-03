PCCP, NFI Acquire Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 565,000 SF in Metro Savannah

POOLER, GA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and NFI has acquired 95 Logistics at Pooler Parkway, an industrial property comprising two facilities in Pooler, roughly 10 miles outside downtown Savannah. Totaling 565,000 square feet at 1030 and 1240 S H Morgan Parkway, the buildings are situated within an industrial park and feature 32-foot clear heights.

Building I, which is fully leased to the affiliated warehouse operating company of NFI, comprises 347,525 square feet and includes 54 dock doors, 108 car parking spaces and 95 trailer parking spaces. Building II features 216,964 square feet with 50 dock doors, 187 car parking spaces and 52 trailer parking spaces. Store Supply Warehouse and GCE International occupy the second building.