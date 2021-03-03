PCCP, Panattoni to Build 730,880 SF Industrial Project in Hagerstown, Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co. Inc. have partnered in a joint venture to acquire a 90-acre site in Hagerstown for the speculative development of Creekside Logistics Center. The project will be a fully entitled, 730,880-square-foot industrial warehouse building featuring 40-foot clear heights. Located at 16422 National Pike, the project is anticipated for completion in December.

Located directly south of the Pennsylvania/Maryland border, Creekside Logistics Center sits just off Interstate 81 in an area in high demand from big box distribution tenants. The project will feature multi-modal infrastructure, low operating costs, a super-regional highway network, regional parcel and freight hubs and a concentration of third-party logistics (3PL) carriers.

PCCP is a real estate finance and investment management firm focused on commercial real estate debt and equity investments. Panattoni Development is a privately held, full-service development company based in Irvine, Calif.