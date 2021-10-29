REBusinessOnline

PCCP, Panattoni to Develop 182,520 SF Industrial Project in Greer, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Abner Creek

Abner Creek Logistics Center will be located on a 16.5-acre site along the east side of Deyoung Road.

GREER, S.C. — PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co. Inc. have formed a joint venture to develop Abner Creek Logistics Center, a 182,520-square-foot warehouse in Greer. The joint venture plans to start construction in the second quarter of 2022 with completion expected by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Abner Creek Logistics Center will be located on a 16.5-acre site along the east side of Deyoung Road. The project will include amenities such as 32-foot clear heights, a rear-load configuration, 44 trailer parking spaces, 123 car parking spaces and 33 dock doors. The site is located adjacent to BMW’s manufacturing facility and provides access to Interstate 85. The property is also situated six miles from Inland Port Greer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews