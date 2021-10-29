PCCP, Panattoni to Develop 182,520 SF Industrial Project in Greer, South Carolina

Abner Creek Logistics Center will be located on a 16.5-acre site along the east side of Deyoung Road.

GREER, S.C. — PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co. Inc. have formed a joint venture to develop Abner Creek Logistics Center, a 182,520-square-foot warehouse in Greer. The joint venture plans to start construction in the second quarter of 2022 with completion expected by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Abner Creek Logistics Center will be located on a 16.5-acre site along the east side of Deyoung Road. The project will include amenities such as 32-foot clear heights, a rear-load configuration, 44 trailer parking spaces, 123 car parking spaces and 33 dock doors. The site is located adjacent to BMW’s manufacturing facility and provides access to Interstate 85. The property is also situated six miles from Inland Port Greer.