PCCP, Panattoni to Develop 185,973 SF Industrial Project in Sacramento

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Natomas-Advanced-Logistics-Center-Sacramento-CA

Natomas Advanced Logistics Center in Sacramento, Calif., will feature 185,973 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A joint venture between PCCP and Panattoni Development Co. has unveiled plans to develop Natomas Advanced Logistics Center, a two-building, 185,973-square-foot industrial property located at Duckhorn Drive and Arena Boulevard in Sacramento.

The 122,401-square-foot Building A will feature 32-foot clear heights and the 63,572-square-foot Building B will feature 28-foot clear heights. The property is designed for flexibility and is available to accommodate distribution, logistics, light industrial and manufacturing uses for two to seven tenants. The center will include three separate points of access along Duckhorn Road, a semi-truck access aisle that will be gated and separate from employee vehicle parking, ample vehicle parking and a shared truck court totaling 300 feet.

