PCCP, Panattoni to Develop 2.4 MSF Industrial Campus Near Port of Savannah

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co. Inc. have formed a joint venture to develop a 2.4 million-square-foot industrial campus within Savannah Portside International Park in Bloomingdale. The spec project will be built in phases, with Phase I comprising a 518,400-square-foot facility. The building will feature 40-foot clear heights and can be expanded to 1.1 million square feet. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. The developers are targeting tenants seeking anywhere from 200,000 square feet to 2.4 million square feet. Savannah Portside International Park is situated near Interstate 16, 19 miles from the Port of Savannah.

