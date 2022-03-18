PCCP, Portman Holdings to Develop 143,500 SF Office Property in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA — PCCP LLC and Portman Holdings have formed a joint venture with plans to develop O4W Office, a 143,500-square-foot boutique office building in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward district along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. Construction is slated to be complete by the summer of 2023.

O4W Office will include three stories of offices, 6,900 square feet ground-floor retail space and two levels of parking. Building amenities will feature a coffee bar, bicycle and scooter storage, restrooms with showers, outdoor terraces and 11,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Located at 667 Auburn Ave., the office development is situated three miles south of Midtown and two miles east of downtown Atlanta. Nearby retail to the project includes Krog Street Market and Ponce City Market, which both are walkable along the BeltLine and include food halls and shops.