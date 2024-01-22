Monday, January 22, 2024
PCCP Provides $102M Acquisition Loan for Southeast Industrial Portfolio

by John Nelson

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $102 million acquisition loan to Stoltz Real Estate Partners, a real estate fund manager based in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., for a five-property industrial portfolio in the Southeastern United States. John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Chris Meloni, T.J. Sullivan and Mitch Rothstein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of Stoltz.

The 1.6 million-square-foot portfolio is located within the Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Louisville and Nashville MSAs. The properties were fully leased at the time of financing to seven tenants that had a weighted average lease term (WALT) remaining of 4.6 years. All five properties were developed between 2018 and 2023 and range in size from 157,000 to 636,000 square feet. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

