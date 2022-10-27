REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $13.2M Equity Investment for Multifamily Development in Sumner, Washington

Sumner-Apts-Sumner-WA

Located in Sumner, Wash., Sumner Apartments will feature 162 units, a pool, clubhouse, dog park, bike parking and electric car charging stations.

SUMNER, WASH. — PCCP has provided a $13.2 million preferred equity investment to Timberland Partners to finance the construction of Sumner Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community in Sumner. Construction of the project commenced in May, with completion slated for third-quarter 2024.

Situated on 5.7 acres at 16017 60th St., Sumner Apartments will offer 162 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across nine three-story residential buildings. Unit interiors will feature vinyl flooring, triple-pane windows, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, quartz countertops, full-size washers/dryers and private patios and balconies.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse and amenity center, pool, covered barbecues, dog park, picnic area, electric car charging stations and bike parking.

Jake Leibsohn of Northmarq’s Seattle regional office arranged the preferred equity investment between PCCP and Timberlane Partners and sourced the project’s $35.5 million senior construction loan through a regional bank.

