Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Oakland Park comprises 10 buildings in Highland Park, Mich.
IndustrialLoansMichiganMidwest

PCCP Provides $180.5M Refinancing for 2.1 MSF Industrial Park Near Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

HIGHLAND PARK, MICH. — PCCP has provided a $180.5 million senior loan to a joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Trident Capital Group for the refinancing of Oakland Park, a 10-building, 2.1 million-square-foot industrial park in Highland Park, about six miles north of downtown Detroit. Built between 1997 and 2020, the infill properties feature clear heights ranging from 24 to 32 feet, efficient loading ratios, ample truck parking and access to two major freeways. The park is located 10 miles away from Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex and five miles from GM Factory Zero.

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