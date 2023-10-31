Tuesday, October 31, 2023
The first phase of FRED310 in Fredrickson, Wash., will include three warehouse/distribution buildings totaling 2.15 million square feet.
PCCP Provides $252.3M Construction Financing for 2.2 MSF Industrial Project in Fredrickson, Washington

by Amy Works

FREDRICKSON, WASH. — PCCP has provided $252.3 million of construction financing to a joint venture between Panattoni Development Co. and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital. The funds will be used for the development of three industrial buildings in Fredrickson, approximately 40 miles south of downtown Seattle. Eastdil Secured arranged the construction financing on behalf of the borrowers.

Totaling 2.2 million square feet, the cross-docked distribution buildings will feature 40-foot clear heights. The project includes two speculative buildings, Building G (611,206 square feet) and Building D (753,069 square feet). It also features a build-to-suit Building E (782,875 square feet), which a national tool and equipment retailer has already reserved. The three warehouse/distribution buildings are slated for delivery in summer 2024.

The facilities are the first phase of FRED310, a 310-acre, five-building industrial parking totaling 3.7 million square feet at Canyon Road East and E. 176th St.

